Winnipeg Mayor Bowman Releases Statement On Browaty Resignation

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has released a statement on the resignation of Jeff Browaty from his position as Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

Mayor Bowman’s statement:

“I received an email earlier this morning in which Councillor Browaty confirmed his decision to resign as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

The Winnipeg Police Board represents a group of community leaders with diverse backgrounds.

The matters raised with me by the Winnipeg Police Board, and the unanimous recommendation they brought forward yesterday, were unprecedented and serious.



My preference was to speak directly to Councillor Browaty in person upon his return about the concerns raised and the unanimous recommendation brought forward to me. In light of Councillor Browaty’s decision to resign, I will now turn my attention towards identifying a new Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News