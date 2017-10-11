Winnipeg Matinee Series has Grown

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s (WSO) Friday morning Matinee Series has grown to six events this season. Matinee performances let patrons travel behind the scenes in an open rehearsal and concert performance.

The events start with the conductor’s introduction to the music, followed by a complete performance of a symphonic work and a question and answer session with the audience following the performance. Each of the featured works are selections from that evening’s Classics concert, offering a different option to take in some of the great programs on the WSO’s 70th Anniversary Season.

The Matinees performances feature that evening’s conductor, ranging from WSO Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate, or a visiting guest conductors such as Daniel Raiskin or José Luis Gomez. This is a great opportunity to meet these conductors, ask questions, find out more about the inner workings of putting on a performance of a masterwork, and enjoy some beautiful music.

“We see our Friday morning Matinee series becoming more popular as people find out that they can add a live symphony performance to their week during a time that works for them,” said Ryan Diduck, VP of Audience Sales & Audience Services. “For our senior patrons, or those with limited mobility, travelling during the evening can seem daunting, so it’s been great to work with retirement and seniors homes to add these events to their schedules. We are happy to see people appreciate this option so they can continue to experience live music. Many school groups also enjoy the shorter daytime performances.”

Tickets are $20 for per matinee, or $90 for a subscription to all 6 events, and are available through the WSO Box Office: 204.949.3999 or wso.ca

The WSO Matinee Series is also open to students groups, and is a good resource for music teachers who want to include a live full symphony performance to their curriculum. Discounted students tickets start from $10 depending on the number of seats.

Matinee Series Schedule:

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs

Oct 27

Daniel Raiskin, conductor

Nathalie Paulin, soprano

Henryk Mikolaj Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs)

Strauss & Ravel

Dec 1

Jun Märkl, conductor

Richard Strauss: Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration)

Maurice Ravel: La valse, poème chorégraphique

Schumann’s 3rd

Feb 9

José Luis Gomez, conductor

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major (Rhenish)

Rachmaninoff’s 2nd

Apr 6

Jean-Marie Zeitouni, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

May 11

Alexander Mickelthwate, conductor

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

File photo