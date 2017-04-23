Winnipeg March For Mental Health Coming Soon

WINNIPEG, MB – The second annual Winnipeg March for Mental Health is taking place on May 6, 2017.

The March will occur at St. Vital Park from 1 pm to 4 pm in order to raise awareness of mental illness, and also celebrate the strength of those affected by it.

There will be live performances by local acts Bye Bye Blue, Keiran Shae, Randi Johnson, The Jarrett Lobley Project and Hoop Dancer, Shanley Spence.

Free mental health resources will also be provided by local mental health associations.

You can view more details in the poster below:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News