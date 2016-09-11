Last day of Downtown Biz’s ManyFest

Today is the last day to enjoy the 6th annual ManyFest street party. Since its inception, ManyFest has attracted well over 250,000 people to downtown Winnipeg for an outdoor showcase of talent, community, and healthy living beneath Broadway’s beautiful elm trees.

“ManyFest is truly a community festival, bringing people together downtown from all corners of the city to enjoy a weekend filled with musicians, artisans, and fun activities,” says Stefano Grande, Chief Executive Officer of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “This year we’re excited to announce our new businesses—like Oh Doughnuts and The Common inside The Forks Market—are embracing ManyFest and finding new and exciting ways to get involved.”

Bigger & Better Events

For the first year ever, ManyFest’s Food Truck Wars will be licensed. Festival-goers will be able to sip and savour beers and wines while waiting in line for delicious food truck cuisine. The Wine and Beer Garden will feature beer from Big Rock Brewery and over 20 varieties of wine. KidSport Winnipeg has been selected as the charity of choice to receive a portion of the proceeds from the Wine and Beer Garden.

Food Truck Wars

The famous Food Truck Wars are back and this year there are 30 food trucks to choose from—our most diverse and delicious line-up yet. Awards will be given for Best Presentation, Best Bang for Your Buck, and Most Original, and people will be able to vote onsite for their favourite truck. Keep an eye and an ear out for prize giveaways on Global News Winnipeg, 680 CJOB, 97.5 BIG FM, and 991 Fresh Radio. For a full list of this year’s food trucks, visit: manyfest.ca.

ManyFest Doughnut Contest

New downtown doughnut shop, Oh Doughnuts (326 Broadway), will create a new doughnut flavour inspired by the spirit of ManyFest—and we want you to get involved in the cream-filled fun. Tweet your doughnut-flavour ideas and tag @OhDoughnuts and @downtownwpgbiz for your chance to win. The person with the winning submission will receive a doughnut a week for an entire year from Oh Doughnuts, courtesy of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s #finditdowntown campaign. The doughnut will be on sale and available throughout the festival weekend.

Manitoba Music and Manito Ahbee Curated Stages

This year festival-goers will have the opportunity to check out two different ManyFest stages with music curated by Manitoba Music and Manito Ahbee. Memorial Main Stage will be filled with entertainment throughout the weekend and feature performances by ATLAAS, The Lytics, Mise en Scene and much more. Returning for the second year, the Indigenous Stage will be set up on Kennedy St. and showcase the talents of Mary Mahler Band, The Deeds and many others. For a full list of this year’s music line-up, visit: manyfest.ca.

MiniFest Kids’ Zone, PokemonGo & MEVA programming

KidSport Winnipeg will be onsite offering a variety of sport activities for kids to enjoy. New this year: building on the recent success of PokemonGo, festival-goers will be treated to hourly PokeLures sponsored by ManyFest. Additionally, the Manitoba Electric Vehicle Association (MEVA) will be onsite showcasing and offering rides in more than 50 electric vehicles, including an S Tesla, and the 1974 historic EVA Metro from the Manitoba Electric Museum, which was driven by former Premier of Manitoba Ed Schreyer during the oil crisis of the mid-70s.

SkyLounge

SkyCity Centre is returning for the second year to present the SkyLounge as part of the Wine and Beer Garden. Get a sneak peek into the what luxury downtown condo living will look like when Fortress Real Developments’ SkyCity Centre is complete, all while you take in the sights and sounds of the festival from a luxurious VIP lounge area.

Afterhours Party Downtown at The Common

The night is young and there’s more ManyFest after last call. Keep your ManyFest Wine & Beer wristband or show your #finditdowntown keychain to get access to the official after party at The Common, inside The Forks Market. Twenty craft beers and twenty unique wines means infinite possibilities.

Ciclovia & Getting to the Festival

From its beginning, ManyFest has always been about activity, active transportation, and encouraging participants to come in by foot, bicycle, transit, rollerblades, and more. This year’s Sunday programming festivities will include: bike polo, a cycling-inspired fashion show, and a bike zone, complete with bike tune-ups.

There will also be a free Bike Valet onsite and available all weekend so anyone riding to Broadway on their bike can store their bike or stroller while they leisurely enjoy the festival. Two locations: In Memorial Park on Broadway at Osborne Street, and at Broadway and Edmonton Street. Attendees are invited to bring their water bottle for free water fill-ups on the street.

ManyFest Favourites

A ManyFest favourite, the Giant Movie in the Park, is back this year. The movie will take place on the festival’s closing night on Sunday, September 11; this year’s movie is The Jungle Book. Every year, Lights on Broadway lights up with crowds of people strolling down the avenue with candles and light-based performances along its medians.

Highlighting Broadway as a lively artery of downtown, ManyFest will also feature Farmers’ and Artisans’ Markets along with the Winnipeg 10 & 10 Race amongst a multicultural backdrop of local talent, musicians, artists, and buskers.

ManyFest Festival Hours

Friday: 11AM to 11PM

Saturday: 11AM to 11PM

Sunday: 11AM to 6PM

Get Involved

Last year, over 150 volunteers and dozens of community groups devoted their time and helped give back to the community by bringing excitement and enthusiasm to the event. This year the Downtown BIZ’s goal is the same. Anyone wanting to volunteer for the festival can visit: www.manyfest.ca.

– DOWNTOWN BIZ