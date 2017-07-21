Winnipeg Man Wanted After Huge Brawl

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for 27-year-old Jeremy Andrew Cabalu after a massive brawl on July 2.

Seven people were arrested and charged, while two suspects were still on the loose.

The eight was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Now, police are looking for Cabalu, the final suspect. A photo of Cabalu is below:

According to Winnipeg Police, Cabalu is described as Asian male, 5’5″ in height, approximately 114 lbs., with a thin build. He has black hair with brown eyes. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.

-MyToba Staff