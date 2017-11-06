banner20

Winnipeg Man Takes Relatives Hostage

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after taking family members hostage.

It happened Sunday evening around 6:40pm at a home in the 1100-block of Polson Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the man threatened to kill one of his relatives and responding officers.

Eventually, all of the hostages were able to flee the home unharmed.

The situation involved numerous police resources including General Patrol Units from Central Division, East District, and Division 13, K-9 Units, Tactical Support Team, Major Crimes Unit, Crisis Negotiators, and Air1 chopper.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after a seven hour standoff.

He has been charged with Point Firearm, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possess Weapon While Knowing its Possession is Un-authorized, Utter Threats, and Breach of Probation.

The accused remains behind bars.

Winnipeg police thank the public for their patience during the situation.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

