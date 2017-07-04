Winnipeg Man Succumbs To Crash Injuries

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 10:45am June 21st on Highway 7, just north of the Perimeter Highway.

Stonewall RCMP say the man was driving a northbound semi with an empty gravel trailer.

He allegedly lost control and rolled the vehicle into the east ditch.

Speed and alcohol have been ruled out, but the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the victim passed away Thursday in a Winnipeg hospital.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File