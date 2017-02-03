Winnipeg Man Steals Car, Flees Police, Climbs Tree

WINNIPEG, MB — A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car.

Police spotted the vehicle around 8:40pm Thursday night near Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.

The driver tried to flee with a quick turn but ended up crashing into a snow bank.

Three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Officers called Air-1 and the Canine Unit in as back-up, who tracked the driver down in the 400-block of Neil Avenue.

Police say the suspect had climbed up a tree.

They demanded he come down so they could arrest him and he complied.

Dallas Ross has been charged with Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Possess Weapon.

He remains behind bars. The other occupants are at large.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News