Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Steals Car, Flees Police, Climbs Tree

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 3rd at 4:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car.

Police spotted the vehicle around 8:40pm Thursday night near Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.

The driver tried to flee with a quick turn but ended up crashing into a snow bank.

Three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Officers called Air-1 and the Canine Unit in as back-up, who tracked the driver down in the 400-block of Neil Avenue.

Police say the suspect had climbed up a tree.

They demanded he come down so they could arrest him and he complied.

Dallas Ross has been charged with Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Possess Weapon.

He remains behind bars. The other occupants are at large.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • victor dobchuk says:
    February 3, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    They brought out the chopper for this…. come on, that’s really wasteful !
    The Wpg Police watch too many American crime shows.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.