Winnipeg Man Steals Car, Flees Police, Climbs Tree
WINNIPEG, MB — A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car.
Police spotted the vehicle around 8:40pm Thursday night near Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.
The driver tried to flee with a quick turn but ended up crashing into a snow bank.
Three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.
Officers called Air-1 and the Canine Unit in as back-up, who tracked the driver down in the 400-block of Neil Avenue.
Police say the suspect had climbed up a tree.
They demanded he come down so they could arrest him and he complied.
Dallas Ross has been charged with Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Possess Weapon.
He remains behind bars. The other occupants are at large.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
They brought out the chopper for this…. come on, that’s really wasteful !
The Wpg Police watch too many American crime shows.