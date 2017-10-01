Winnipeg Man Stable After North End Stabbing

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after a brutal assault in the city’s North End.

It happened around 2:15am Sunday near the corner of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The victim is listed as being in his 20’s. His name was not released.

Winnipeg police do not have a suspect in custody.

The investigation led to road closures and traffic delays.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File