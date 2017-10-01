Winnipeg Man Stable After North End Stabbing

Winnipeg Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 17 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after a brutal assault in the city’s North End.

It happened around 2:15am Sunday near the corner of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The victim is listed as being in his 20’s. His name was not released.

Winnipeg police do not have a suspect in custody.

The investigation led to road closures and traffic delays.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspects In Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault In Winnipeg Becomes Homicide
Winnipeg Man Dies After Brutal Assault: Homicide Unit
Winnipeg Nightclub Stabbing Leaves Man Fighting For Life

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.