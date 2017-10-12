Winnipeg Man Stabbed & Shot

Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is in hospital after he was stabbed and shot.

It happened around 4:50am Thursday near Simcoe Street and Sargent Avenue.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a man in the middle of the road.

He was suffering from injuries to his upper body.

EMS workers rushed the man to hospital where he remains in unstable condition.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

