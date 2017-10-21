Winnipeg Man Stabbed On Pritchard Avenue

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is in hospital after being stabbed.

It happened in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, around 4:30 am this morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the inured 25-year-old victim. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with info that could help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News