banner20

Winnipeg Man Stabbed On Pritchard Avenue

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 37 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is in hospital after being stabbed.

It happened in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, around 4:30 am this morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the inured 25-year-old victim. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with info that could help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Wanted Wednesday
16-Year Old Threatens Winnipeg Transit Passenger
Police Arrest Three In Winnipeg Drug Bust
Three In Custody For Winnipeg Liquor Theft

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.