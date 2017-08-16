banner20

Winnipeg Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Garage

Winnipeg Police - Stabbing Investigation
August 16th

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man in his 40’s was stabbed multiple times in his own garage.

It happened around 2:30 am this morning in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue.

Police say the man went to check on a break-in of his garage, when he was confronted by two male suspects and stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and the suspects fled before police arrived.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, you are asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.

