Winnipeg Man Stabbed To Death

WINNIPEG, MB – A 50-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after being stabbed near the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. yesterday afternoon, when emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man.

The man was suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Dean Wade Yurkiw.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating. If you have any information that could assist with the investigation you are asked to call police at 204-986-6508.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps