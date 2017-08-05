Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Stabbed To Death

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 5th at 11:30am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A 50-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after being stabbed near the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. yesterday afternoon, when emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man.

The man was suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Dean Wade Yurkiw.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating. If you have any information that could assist with the investigation you are asked to call police at 204-986-6508.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Nightclub Stabbing Leaves Man Fighting For Life
Winnipeg Woman Killed During Party
Winnipeg Man With Head Wound Threatens Driver
Arrest Made In Fatal Winnipeg Stabbing

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.