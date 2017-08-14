Winnipeg Man Shot In Back And Head

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after being shot in the head.

It happened around 2:40am Sunday near Salter Street and Redwood Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back and skull.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was treated and eventually released.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File