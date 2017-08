WINNIPEG, MB – By RRRolling up the rim of his Tim Hortons cup, a Winnipeg man has won the grand prize in the Canada 150th Special Edition RRRoll Up The Rim To Win contest.

Daniel J. Harris gets to go on an Ultimate Canadian Vacation now, courtesy of the coffee company.

It’s one of 10 vacations being given away across the country.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook