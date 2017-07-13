Winnipeg Man Robbed, Dumped In Ditch

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people are facing charges after luring a man on a dating website and assaulting him.

It happened July 23rd, 2016 when the victim showed up at the prearranged location, a home.

A teen girl and man were inside the residence.

Soon after, a second man arrived and stabbed the victim one in his lower body.

The victim was assaulted and robbed of his possessions, including his car keys.

He was continuously assaulted while one of the accused emptied the man’s bank account.

Dumped In a Ditch

The suspects then forced the man into his own car where they dumped him on the north Perimeter near Pipeline St.

They drove his vehicle through a ditch causing extensive damage before fleeing.

The victim made his way to the Perimeter Highway and began flagging down motorists.

One passerby called police while another picked up the man and drove him to hospital.

Teen girl suspect

A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody on July 31st, 2016.

She was slapped with a slew of charges, including:

Three counts of Robbery

Two counts of Unlawfully in a Dwelling House

Break, Enter and Commit Robbery

Assault with a Weapon

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Forcible Confinement

Kidnapping

Administer Noxious Thing with Intent to Endanger life or Cause Bodily Harm

First man

The first male suspect was identified Wednesday and arrested.

Joseph Bernard Richard, 20, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Robbery

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Forcible Confinement

Kidnapping

Administer Noxious Thing with Intent to Endanger life or Cause Bodily Harm

Disguise with Intent

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File