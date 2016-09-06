Man pulls knife on staff during food theft

A 41-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly robbed a grocery store.

It happened Monday evening around 5:00pm at the Food Fare on Portage Avenue and Mount Royal Crescent.

Police say the suspect began filling a shopping cart and backpack with items from the store.

After a while, he tried to flee the business without paying.

Staff members approached the man, but he pulled a large knife on them.

They backed away, giving the man a chance to flee with the merchandise.

Police were called.

Hind Avenue

Officers managed to track down the suspect a short time later.

The man illegally entered a garage on Hind Avenue.

He was confronted by the owner as he tried to leave with items he lifted.

The victim backed off when the suspect brandished the large knife again.

Police arrested Nicholas Alfred Wright around 6:30pm on Bruce Avenue.

He’s been charged with robbery, break enter and theft, possession of break in tools, and assault with a weapon.

Wright remains behind bars.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca