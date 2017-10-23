banner20

Winnipeg Man Posing As Police Officer Arrested Again

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing fresh charges for allegedly personating a police officer.

Thomas David Hanaway has a lengthy rap sheet for similar offences.

The latest spree began almost immediately after Hanaway’s most recent criminal processing.

He was taken into custody on September 13th for pretending to be an RCMP dive team member online.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating after receiving complaints about Hanaway between September 14th and October 22nd.

Hanaway was arrested again at his home in the 500-block of Manitoba Avenue on Sunday.

The 59-year-old has been charged with two counts of Personating Peace Officer and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Hanaway remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
