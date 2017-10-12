Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Points Gun Outside HSC

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 8 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man outside a hospital.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:40pm at Health Sciences Centre in the 700-block of William Avenue.

The suspect confronted the victim.

It quickly escalated with the suspect pulling what appeared to be a handgun on the man.

He then tossed the firearm onto the lower roof of the hospital.

Winnipeg police retrieved it and discovered it is an imitation, modified firearm.

Gregory Charles Klyne, 32, has been charged with Possess Weapon.

He remains behind bars.

