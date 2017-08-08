Winnipeg Man Points Gun At Family
WINNIPEG, MB. — A family called Winnipeg police while hiding from a man who had just pointed a gun at them.
It happened around 8:00pm Saturday in the 100-block of Carlton Street.
Winnipeg police say the man walked up to a man, woman, and their 2-year-old child.
He pointed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun at the father.
They were able to get away.
Assiniboine Avenue
The suspect then allegedly walked up to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 400-block of Assiniboine Avenue.
He pointed the firearm at a man in the vehicle and demanded his personal property.
The accused fled and was tracked down a short time later by police.
Investigators were quick to recover the weapon.
Shawn Paree Logan, 56, has been charged with:
- Three counts of Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon
- Armed Robbery using a Prohibited Firearm
- Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Logan remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File