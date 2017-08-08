Winnipeg Man Points Gun At Family

WINNIPEG, MB. — A family called Winnipeg police while hiding from a man who had just pointed a gun at them.

It happened around 8:00pm Saturday in the 100-block of Carlton Street.

Winnipeg police say the man walked up to a man, woman, and their 2-year-old child.

He pointed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun at the father.

They were able to get away.

Assiniboine Avenue

The suspect then allegedly walked up to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 400-block of Assiniboine Avenue.

He pointed the firearm at a man in the vehicle and demanded his personal property.

The accused fled and was tracked down a short time later by police.

Investigators were quick to recover the weapon.

Shawn Paree Logan, 56, has been charged with:

Three counts of Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon

Armed Robbery using a Prohibited Firearm

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Logan remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File