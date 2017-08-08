banner20

Winnipeg Man Points Gun At Family

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 8th at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A family called Winnipeg police while hiding from a man who had just pointed a gun at them.

It happened around 8:00pm Saturday in the 100-block of Carlton Street.

Winnipeg police say the man walked up to a man, woman, and their 2-year-old child.

He pointed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun at the father.

They were able to get away.

Assiniboine Avenue

The suspect then allegedly walked up to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 400-block of Assiniboine Avenue.

He pointed the firearm at a man in the vehicle and demanded his personal property.

The accused fled and was tracked down a short time later by police.

Investigators were quick to recover the weapon.

Shawn Paree Logan, 56, has been charged with:

  • Three counts of Pointing a Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Armed Robbery using a Prohibited Firearm
  • Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm
  • Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Logan remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Boy Points Gun At Neighbour
Brandon Man Breaks In, Assaults Sleeping Woman
Large truck ripped open under Midtown Bridge
Homicide unit asking public for help after girl beaten

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.