Winnipeg Man Nabbed After Stealing Cash & Cigs

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 16th at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man’s attempt to steal cash and cigarettes from a store has landed him behind bars.

It happened around 3:30 pm yesterday in the 500 block of Main Street.

Police say the man entered a store armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava. After grabbing cash and cigarettes, the man was locked in the store by the owner.

The man then escaped by breaking through the window and fled.

However, a bystander was watching what happened, and tripped the suspect as they were running. The suspect dropped his knife and stolen items, and when he tried to pick up the items and flee again, bystanders held him at the scene until police arrived.

Interestingly, by the time police arrived at the scene, the stolen property was gone.

22-year-old Winnipeg man Steven Sealy has been charged with the following:

  • Robbery
  • Wear Disguise with Intent
  • Possess Weapon Dangerous for Public Purpose
  • Mischief Under $5000

He remains in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

