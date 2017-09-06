Winnipeg Man Jumps Counter, Robs Pharmacy

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a robbery where he jumped a pharmacy counter.

It happened around noon Monday in the 700-block of Sherbrook Street.

Winnipeg police say the man was threatening employees and claimed he had a gun on him.

He stole a pile of medication and fled on foot.

The accused also allegedly broke into a home in the 500-block of Spence Street on Sunday.

He took all the electronics he could find.

Police caught up with the robber Tuesday around 8:45am at a home in the 400-block of Sargent Avenue.

Peter Friesen, 35, is accused of Robbery, Break Enter & Theft – Dwelling House, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Friesen remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File