Winnipeg Man Jumped At Portage And Main
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for an armed robber.
A man in his twenties was jumped near Portage Avenue and Main Street around 10:20pm Wednesday.
The suspect flashed a gun and demanded money.
He fled on foot soon after with an undisclosed amount of the victim’s personal property.
The robber is described as a Caucasian with darker skin, about 5’6″ tall, with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File