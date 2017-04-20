Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Jumped At Portage And Main

Winnipeg - Armed Robbery
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for an armed robber.

A man in his twenties was jumped near Portage Avenue and Main Street around 10:20pm Wednesday.

The suspect flashed a gun and demanded money.

He fled on foot soon after with an undisclosed amount of the victim’s personal property.

The robber is described as a Caucasian with darker skin, about 5’6″ tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

