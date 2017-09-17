Winnipeg Man Jailed After String Of Thefts

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 17th, 2017 at 4:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a string of thefts.

Winnipeg police say it started on August 11th around 1:00am at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Westwood Drive.

The thief allegedly used bolt cutters to steal two bicycles from the building’s basement.

He then allegedly stole $200 worth of product from a grocery store in the 3100-block of Portage Avenue.

That happened on September 5th around 8:00pm.

It was followed up by a botched shoplifting on Saturday in the 500-block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Winnipeg police say the man attempted to steal several items worth $800.

He was stopped by a loss prevention officer on his way out the front door when he produced a taser.

The thief fled to the parking lot where he attempted to carjack a woman in her 50’s.

Two citizens and the loss prevention officer were able to apprehend him and hold the man for police.

Stefan Josef Blab, 32, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Robbery
  • Two counts of Theft under $5,000
  • Break Enter & Theft – Place
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
  • 6 outstanding arrest warrants

Blab remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

