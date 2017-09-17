Winnipeg Man Jailed After String Of Thefts
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a string of thefts.
Winnipeg police say it started on August 11th around 1:00am at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Westwood Drive.
The thief allegedly used bolt cutters to steal two bicycles from the building’s basement.
He then allegedly stole $200 worth of product from a grocery store in the 3100-block of Portage Avenue.
That happened on September 5th around 8:00pm.
It was followed up by a botched shoplifting on Saturday in the 500-block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.
Winnipeg police say the man attempted to steal several items worth $800.
He was stopped by a loss prevention officer on his way out the front door when he produced a taser.
The thief fled to the parking lot where he attempted to carjack a woman in her 50’s.
Two citizens and the loss prevention officer were able to apprehend him and hold the man for police.
Stefan Josef Blab, 32, has been charged with:
- Two counts of Robbery
- Two counts of Theft under $5,000
- Break Enter & Theft – Place
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
- 6 outstanding arrest warrants
Blab remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File