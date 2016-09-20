Winnipeg man jailed after firing gun in backyard
A Winnipeg man is facing numerous weapons related charges after police responded to reports of shots fired.
It happened late Sunday night around 11:30pm in the 400-block of Bannerman Avenue.
Officers were called in from two separate districts to join the Tactical Support Team.
About an hour later officers raided a detached home there.
They found a fully loaded shotgun and a bunch of ammunition.
Police determined the gun had allegedly been fired multiple times in the backyard.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
20-year-old Joshua Goertzen has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Possession of Weapon
- Discharge Firearm in a Reckless Manner
He remains behind bars.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca