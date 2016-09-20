Winnipeg man jailed after firing gun in backyard

A Winnipeg man is facing numerous weapons related charges after police responded to reports of shots fired.

It happened late Sunday night around 11:30pm in the 400-block of Bannerman Avenue.

Officers were called in from two separate districts to join the Tactical Support Team.

About an hour later officers raided a detached home there.

They found a fully loaded shotgun and a bunch of ammunition.

Police determined the gun had allegedly been fired multiple times in the backyard.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

20-year-old Joshua Goertzen has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm

Careless Storage of Firearm

Possession of Weapon

Discharge Firearm in a Reckless Manner

He remains behind bars.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca