Winnipeg Man Identified As Hotel Homicide Victim

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have identified the victim of a July 16th homicide.

As reported yesterday by MyToba, a man was found in the lobby of the Manwin Hotel covered in blood.

He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified 50-year-old Winnipeg man John Blaine Flett as the victim.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit continues, and they ask anyone with info about the crime to contact 204-986-6508.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

