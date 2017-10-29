Winnipeg Man Hit By Vehicle

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a car.

It happened around 9:20pm Saturday at Plessis Road and Ravelston Avenue West.

Winnipeg police say the 20-year-old man had exited a Winnipeg Transit bus and was attempting to cross the street.

That’s when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

EMS workers rushed the man to hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File