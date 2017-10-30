Winnipeg Man Facing Drug & Weapons Charges

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after being picked up by police while possessing a firearm.

An investigation took place during October 2017 culminating with a raid on October 27th.

It happened around 11:00am at an apartment suite in the 1600-block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Winnipeg police seized a number of items, including:

A loaded .22 LR calibre/.410 gauge over/under combination gun with both barrels sawed off and a defaced serial number.

28 .22 calibre cartridges.

1.87-grams of ketamine (street value of $180).

1.34-grams of methamphetamine (street value of $195).

A man inside the home was placed under arrest.

Keith James William Stewner, 43, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Two counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Ketamine

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Stewner remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks