Winnipeg Man Faces Child Porn And Luring Charges

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing child pornography related charges.

Julio Edgardo Nunfio allegedly uploaded child pornography to an Internet chatroom back in June 2016.

A user in the group reported it to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Last month, investigators raided a home in the 100-block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices.

Nunfio was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Make Available Child Pornography.

Police continued investigating and upgraded Nunfio’s charges Thursday.

Those include Indecent Act, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Luring a Person Under 14 years of age by Means of Telecommunication, an additional charge of Make Available Child Pornography, and three counts of Fail to Comply Conditions Recognizance.

Nunfio remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File