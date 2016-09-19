Winnipeg man faces charges for over 17 robberies

Eventually everyone’s luck runs out.

On the morning of Sept 18th, a man tried to rob one business too many.

At 10:30 a.m., the man threatened a Norwood Hotel employee with a gun, demanding cash, but fled empty handed. The employee was uninjured.

Just half an hour later, the same suspect threatened an employee at the Westwood Village Inn, again brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. Again, he fled empty handed and the employee was not injured.

Police located the suspect near Roblin Boulevard and Dale Boulevard.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the suspect being linked to 17 commercial robberies that occurred between July 31 and September 18, 2016.

Neil David Ernest Cheyne, 38, has been charged with various offences including:

– Robbery x 7

– Robbery with Firearm x 10

– Disguise with Intent x 17

– Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 19

– Possess Prohibited Weapon x 6

– Use Firearm in the Commission of an Offence x 10

– Point Firearm x 10

– Theft Under $5,000

– Theft Over $5,000

Cheyne is currently in custody.

– MyToba News