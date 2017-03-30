Winnipeg Man Directs Live Child Sex Abuse Video

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 45-year-old Winnipeg man is accused of serious sexual offences against children.

Winnipeg police allege Greg Alan Jamieson participated in a live video stream of a six-year-old boy being sexually assaulted on a popular app.

The graphic video showed Jamieson directing another man in the United States to commit different sexual acts against the victim in his care there.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified across the border.

Winnipeg police continue to work with the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to locate them.

It all started in the summer of 2016 when police here were contacted by the National Centre for Missing Exploited Children in the United States.

They had detected a Winnipeg-based IP address was involved with child sex abuse images.

In November of 2016, they seized child pornography from a Winnipeg home belonging to Jamieson.

The accused was charged with Possessing and Making Child Pornography containing victims as young as eight-months-old.

He was detained in custody but later granted bail while the investigation continued.

That’s when they discovered the live stream video.

Jamieson was arrested on March 27th, 2017 and further charged with Make Child Pornography, Sexual Interference, Agreement or Arrangement – Sexual Offence Against a Child (Child Exploitation), and Agreement or Arrangement – Sexual Offence Against a Child (Make Child Pornography).

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service