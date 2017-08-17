Winnipeg Man Dies In Police Custody

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have called in the Independent Investigation Unit after a man died in custody.

The guy was arrested on the weekend after a foot pursuit. There was use of force during his arrest. He was taken to hospital after he complained of soreness in his mid-section. He was medically cleared and charged with weapons offences and assaulting an officer.

He later died at the Remand Centre. An autopsy has been performed.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File