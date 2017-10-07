Winnipeg Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

WINNIPEG, MB – Early this morning, emergency crews responded to a report of a serious crash near London St. and Amelia Crescent.

They found an adult male in critical condition. He was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as Leyland McDougal, a 29-year-old Winnipegger. He was driving his motorcycle, when he lost control and crashed.

Police say McDougal was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News