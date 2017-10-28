banner20

Man Dies In Euclid Avenue Fire, Three Taken To Hospital

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man in his 40’s is dead after a fire in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

It happened around 11:15 pm Friday, as emergency crews were called to a fire in a multi-unit residence.

A Winnipeg Police Street Supervisor was first on the scene, and was able to enter the building, finding the top level engulfed in flames.

The officer helped evacuate residents, and three adults were taken to hospital in stable condition.

A man in his 40’s was found dead within the residence.

Police say they are not searching for suspects in relation to the fire.

Photo Credit – Jane Dyck/Facebook

