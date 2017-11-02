banner20

Winnipeg Man Critical After Stabbing

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is clinging to life after a woman stabbed him.

It happened around 2:10pm Wednesday near the corner of Austin Street and Henry Avenue.

EMS workers found a 42-year-old man suffering from a single knife stab wound to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police found the suspect nearby at Martha Street and Henry Avenue.

Harriet Jane Pascal, 31, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possess Weapon, and three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

She remains behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

