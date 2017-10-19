Winnipeg Man Chokes Two Transit Passengers

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he assaulted two fellow bus passengers.

It happened around 1:35pm Wednesday afternoon near Tuxedo Avenue and Corydon Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the suspect approached a 45-year-old man on the bus without provocation.

He ended up choking him until he went unconscious.

A second man tried to intervene, but the suspect choked and assaulted him.

Both of the victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Joseph James McKay, 43, has been charged with two counts of Assault and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He remains behind bars.

