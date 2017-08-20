Winnipeg Man Charged For Robbery Spree

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a string of commercial robberies.

The man hit up a gas station around 4:45pm Saturday in the 2200-block of Pembina Highway.

Winnipeg police say the robber entered the store and confronted an employee with a knife.

He then fled empty handed and was apprehended by police almost immediately.

Investigators have connected him with four other robberies:

  • On August 18, 2017, at approximately 1:30pm at the same gas station. A knife was produced and an undisclosed amount of money was obtained.
  • On August 19, 2017, at approximately 12:30pm at the same gas station. A knife was produced and no money was obtained.
  • On August 19, 2017, at approximately 4:30pm at a drugstore in the same block. A knife was produced and no money was obtained.

A 45-year-old Winnipegger, Darryl Joseph Desjarlais, has been charged with four counts of Robbery, four counts of Possession of a Weapon, and Carry Concealed Weapon.

He remains behind bars.

