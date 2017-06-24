Winnipeg Man Charged For North End Robbery
WINNIPEG, MB. — A long list of charges for a Winnipeg man after an armed robbery in the North End.
It happened Thursday night around 10:45pm at a convenience store in the 200-block of Selkirk Avenue.
The man allegedly entered the business with a shotgun.
He pointed the firearm at the lone employee and demanded cash.
A confrontation ensued for a moment before the suspect fled empty handed.
The shotgun was never fired and no injuries were reported.
Winnipeg police were patrolling the area around 2:00am when they noticed a man walking near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street who matched the suspect’s description.
He was apprehended a short time later at a home in the 300-block of Selkirk Avenue.
Carl Avery Daniels, 21, from Winnipeg, has been slapped with the following charges:
- Armed Robbery using a Firearm
- Disguise with Intent
- Pointing a Firearm
- Use of a Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited/ Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
Daniels was charged with armed robbery back in December 2014.
He had robbed a convenience store of cash and cigarettes by knife point in the 600-block of Watt Street.
The charges included two counts of possession of a weapon, robbery, and disguise with intent.
Daniels remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File