Winnipeg Man Charged After Fleeing Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he ran away from the cops.

It happened Tuesday evening around 6:30pm in the 300-block of Langside Street.

Police saw the suspect walking down the street with a gym bag.

He fled on foot to an apartment complex after he noticed them and ditched the bag out front.

Inside, officers discovered an airsoft rifle, brass knuckles, a hatchet, and a pile of stolen credit and debit cards.

Harley David Coleman, 25, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Possess Prohibited Weapon

Possess Weapon Dangerous Public Purpose

Three counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited

Possess Firearm

Two counts of Fail to Comply Probation Order

Five counts of Possess Credit Card

Coleman remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File