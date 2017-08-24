banner20

Winnipeg Man Charged After Fleeing Police

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 24th at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he ran away from the cops.

It happened Tuesday evening around 6:30pm in the 300-block of Langside Street.

Police saw the suspect walking down the street with a gym bag.

He fled on foot to an apartment complex after he noticed them and ditched the bag out front.

Inside, officers discovered an airsoft rifle, brass knuckles, a hatchet, and a pile of stolen credit and debit cards.

Harley David Coleman, 25, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Possess Prohibited Weapon
  • Possess Weapon Dangerous Public Purpose
  • Three counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited
  • Possess Firearm
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply Probation Order
  • Five counts of Possess Credit Card

Coleman remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Three Charged In Another Winnipeg Carjacking
Winnipeg Police Association Warns Of Budget Pressure
Four Winnipeg Teens Charged After Carjacking
Winnipeg Police Bust Six Traffickers

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.