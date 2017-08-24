Winnipeg Man Charged After Fleeing Police
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he ran away from the cops.
It happened Tuesday evening around 6:30pm in the 300-block of Langside Street.
Police saw the suspect walking down the street with a gym bag.
He fled on foot to an apartment complex after he noticed them and ditched the bag out front.
Inside, officers discovered an airsoft rifle, brass knuckles, a hatchet, and a pile of stolen credit and debit cards.
Harley David Coleman, 25, is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Possess Prohibited Weapon
- Possess Weapon Dangerous Public Purpose
- Three counts of Carry Concealed Weapon Prohibited
- Possess Firearm
- Two counts of Fail to Comply Probation Order
- Five counts of Possess Credit Card
Coleman remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File