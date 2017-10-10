Winnipeg Man Charged After Escaping Police Twice

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

It started October 6th around 5:40am when the suspect allegedly stole a 2016 Ford F150 from a parking lot near Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Two days later on October 8th around 2:00pm, the stolen vehicle gassed and dashed at a service station near Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

Outrun the cops

On October 9th around 11:00am, Winnipeg police spotted the truck being driven erratically in Transcona.

They tried to pull it over but the suspect fled at a dangerous speed.

A cruiser followed but soon aborted the chase due to public safety.

Outrun the cops again

The vehicle was spotted again around 3:10pm near Plessis Road and Regent Avenue.

Police tried to stop it a second time, but the driver fled at a high speed through a residential area.

The pursuit was again called off due to public safety.

Final Takedown

Winnipeg police responded to a multiple vehicle crash a short time later near Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue.

The truck hit two vehicles and fled. It was discovered abandoned nearby.

That’s when police called in the K9 Unit which tracked the suspect down a short time later.

Wayne Daniel Rennie, 26, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Two counts of Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

Two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Driving While Disqualified

Four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Theft Under $5000

Two counts of Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident

Rennie remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File