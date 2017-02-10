Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Charged For Child Porn

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 10th at 4:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — A 69-year-old Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges.

The accused allegedly uploaded child sex abuse imagery to a chat room known to police.

A lengthy investigation followed.

He was arrested by Winnipeg police and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) at a Transcona home Wednesday.

Donald Miller has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possesses for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.