Winnipeg Man Charged For Child Porn

WINNIPEG, MB — A 69-year-old Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges.

The accused allegedly uploaded child sex abuse imagery to a chat room known to police.

A lengthy investigation followed.

He was arrested by Winnipeg police and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) at a Transcona home Wednesday.

Donald Miller has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possesses for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News