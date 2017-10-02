Winnipeg Man Charged For Brutal Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a brutal assault on two people.

It happened around 2:00am Sunday at the corner of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

A fight broke out between several parties.

Police say a woman was assaulted, knocked to the ground, and further assaulted.

That’s when the accused stabbed another man several times in the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Tyson Cody Little, 26, has been charged with Assault.

He remains behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File