Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Man Charged For Brutal Assault

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a brutal assault on two people.

It happened around 2:00am Sunday at the corner of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

A fight broke out between several parties.

Police say a woman was assaulted, knocked to the ground, and further assaulted.

That’s when the accused stabbed another man several times in the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Tyson Cody Little, 26, has been charged with Assault.

He remains behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Stable After North End Stabbing
Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspects In Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault In Winnipeg Becomes Homicide
Winnipeg Man Dies After Brutal Assault: Homicide Unit

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.