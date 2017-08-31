Winnipeg Man Charged After Attempted Abduction

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have captured a suspect after an attempted abduction.

As first reported by MyToba’s Spencer Fernando, it happened Tuesday evening around 6:15pm in the 200-block of Booth Drive.

A 65-year-old man was walking down a stairwell in his apartment building with his eight-year-old grandson.

Police say the pair passed a man heading in the opposite direction who asked for the time.

The victims continued on when the man started swearing at them.

He then chased them down the stairwell to the basement before threatening the grandfather and trying to grab the boy.

The pair escaped to a parking garage and called police.

No injuries were reported.

Winnipeg police caught up with 23-year-old Cory James Buchanan on Wednesday.

He has been charged with Uttering Threats and Abduction of a Person Under 14 Years of Age.

Buchanan remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Files – Spencer Fernando

Photo – File