Winnipeg Man Caught With Sawed-Off Shotgun
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is accused of carrying a sawed-off shotgun.
It happened Tuesday in the 300-block of Aberdeen Avenue.
The suspect walked away from a dispute at the home with the pump-action firearm in a bag.
Winnipeg police deployed the K9 and Tactical Support Teams and located the man.
He had ditched the shotgun and a knife nearby, but both were recovered.
Jessie Robert David Catterson, 34, has been slapped with several charges, including:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
The situation is similar to another incident Monday involving a 17-year-old girl and a sawed-off shotgun.
Catterson remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File