Winnipeg Man Caught With Sawed-Off Shotgun

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is accused of carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

It happened Tuesday in the 300-block of Aberdeen Avenue.

The suspect walked away from a dispute at the home with the pump-action firearm in a bag.

Winnipeg police deployed the K9 and Tactical Support Teams and located the man.

He had ditched the shotgun and a knife nearby, but both were recovered.

Jessie Robert David Catterson, 34, has been slapped with several charges, including:

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

The situation is similar to another incident Monday involving a 17-year-old girl and a sawed-off shotgun.

Catterson remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File