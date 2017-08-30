banner20

Winnipeg Man Caught With Meth & Rifles

Posted: August 30th at 7:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – During a spot check early this morning, Winnipeg Police arrested a man with an outstanding warrant.

After arresting him and opening his backpack, they found that he was carrying the following items:

  • Sawed-off and modified bolt-action .22 calibre rifle
  • A metal magazine containing five rounds of .22 calibre rifle ammunition
  • A pellet handgun
  • 10.26 grams of Methamphetamine packaged in 23 individual dime baggies
  • Used glass crack pipe
  • Digital Scale and packaging materials
  • Three cell phones
  • $180.00 cash

38-year-old Sterling Moyer Flett of Winnipeg faces the following charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Carry Concealed Weapon, prohibited Device or Ammunition X2
  • Possession of a Weapon x2
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Possession of a Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2
  • Fail to Comply with Condition – Recognizance X3

The investigation continues.

-MyToba Staff

