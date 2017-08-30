Winnipeg Man Caught With Meth & Rifles
WINNIPEG, MB – During a spot check early this morning, Winnipeg Police arrested a man with an outstanding warrant.
After arresting him and opening his backpack, they found that he was carrying the following items:
- Sawed-off and modified bolt-action .22 calibre rifle
- A metal magazine containing five rounds of .22 calibre rifle ammunition
- A pellet handgun
- 10.26 grams of Methamphetamine packaged in 23 individual dime baggies
- Used glass crack pipe
- Digital Scale and packaging materials
- Three cell phones
- $180.00 cash
38-year-old Sterling Moyer Flett of Winnipeg faces the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Carry Concealed Weapon, prohibited Device or Ammunition X2
- Possession of a Weapon x2
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2
- Fail to Comply with Condition – Recognizance X3
The investigation continues.
-MyToba Staff