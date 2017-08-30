Winnipeg Man Caught With Meth & Rifles

WINNIPEG, MB – During a spot check early this morning, Winnipeg Police arrested a man with an outstanding warrant.

After arresting him and opening his backpack, they found that he was carrying the following items:

Sawed-off and modified bolt-action .22 calibre rifle

A metal magazine containing five rounds of .22 calibre rifle ammunition

A pellet handgun

10.26 grams of Methamphetamine packaged in 23 individual dime baggies

Used glass crack pipe

Digital Scale and packaging materials

Three cell phones

$180.00 cash

38-year-old Sterling Moyer Flett of Winnipeg faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Carry Concealed Weapon, prohibited Device or Ammunition X2

Possession of a Weapon x2

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2

Fail to Comply with Condition – Recognizance X3

The investigation continues.

-MyToba Staff