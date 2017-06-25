banner20

Winnipeg Man Carrying Sawed-Off Rifle Arrested

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 25th at 1:59pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A 27-year-old Winnipeg man was found to be carrying a sawed-off rifle when he was arrested on Isabel Street.

Stephen Michael Toews was the subject of an arrest warrant, and when police nabbed him they noticed that he was concealing the weapon.

He has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Handle Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Fail to Comply Probation Order
  • Warrant (Fail to Comply Probation Order)

Toews remains in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – File

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
