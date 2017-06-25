Winnipeg Man Carrying Sawed-Off Rifle Arrested

WINNIPEG, MB – A 27-year-old Winnipeg man was found to be carrying a sawed-off rifle when he was arrested on Isabel Street.

Stephen Michael Toews was the subject of an arrest warrant, and when police nabbed him they noticed that he was concealing the weapon.

He has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Handle Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon

Fail to Comply Probation Order

Warrant (Fail to Comply Probation Order)

Toews remains in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – File