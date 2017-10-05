Winnipeg Man Carjacked At Gunpoint

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle.

It happened around 7:30pm Wednesday in the first 100-block of Bayridge Avenue.

A man was driving his vehicle and was confronted when he stopped it.

Another man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspect struck him in the head.

He took the man’s keys and wallet before fleeing in his vehicle.

It has not yet been recovered and police describe the vehicle as a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with the Manitoba plate HBG 521.

The vehicle has a vertical scratch on the back door.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File