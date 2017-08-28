Winnipeg Man Busted In International Child Sex Sting

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing child sex assault charges after an international sting.

It happened between January and August 2017 at a home in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area.

Images of the abuse against the six-year-old victim were shared on an Internet messaging app.

An Australian man was arrested and snitched on the Winnipeg man.

Police raided the home around 5:30pm last Friday.

The victim and suspect were located and numerous electronic devices were seized.

The 28-year-old accused is facing a slew of charges including:

Possession of Child Pornography

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Makes, Prints, Publishes or Poss for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography – – Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possession for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File