Winnipeg Man Busted In International Child Sex Sting
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing child sex assault charges after an international sting.
It happened between January and August 2017 at a home in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area.
Images of the abuse against the six-year-old victim were shared on an Internet messaging app.
An Australian man was arrested and snitched on the Winnipeg man.
Police raided the home around 5:30pm last Friday.
The victim and suspect were located and numerous electronic devices were seized.
The 28-year-old accused is facing a slew of charges including:
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Invitation to Sexual Touching
- Makes, Prints, Publishes or Poss for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography – – Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possession for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File