banner20

Winnipeg Man Assaults Transit Staff

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after assaulting a transit driver, supervisor, and fellow passengers.

It happened Wednesday morning just before noon near Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent.

The suspect entered the bus using the rear door.

Winnipeg police say the driver asked him to pay, but he refused and took a seat.

A short time later, a supervisor boarded the bus and asked the man to pay, but he became confrontational.

He then threatened and assaulted the supervisor, tearing his uniform in the process.

Police were called and the Winnipeg Transit staff restrained the man until officers arrived.

Daniel Caneda 24, has been charged with Assault, Uttering Threats, and Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
MPI Opens New Centre
Refugee Newcomers Help Make a Habitat House
Manitoba Has a New Recycling Website
Manitoba Bisons Women’s Hockey Names Captain

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.