Winnipeg Man Assaults Transit Staff

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after assaulting a transit driver, supervisor, and fellow passengers.

It happened Wednesday morning just before noon near Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent.

The suspect entered the bus using the rear door.

Winnipeg police say the driver asked him to pay, but he refused and took a seat.

A short time later, a supervisor boarded the bus and asked the man to pay, but he became confrontational.

He then threatened and assaulted the supervisor, tearing his uniform in the process.

Police were called and the Winnipeg Transit staff restrained the man until officers arrived.

Daniel Caneda 24, has been charged with Assault, Uttering Threats, and Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea