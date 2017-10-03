Winnipeg Man Assaults Guard, Points Gun At Cops

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for assaulting a security guard and pointing a firearm at police.

It happened Monday in the 300-block of Kennedy Street.

Winnipeg police say the suspect was confronted by the security guard after he tried to gain access to a building in the area.

When he was refused entry, the suspect produced a gun, pointed it at the guard, threatened to shoot him, and tried to rob the victim.

The security guard was able to escape and call police.

The Tactical Support Team responded and located the man near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue.

He pointed his handgun at police and fled, but kept the firearm pointed at officers.

Police located him in the parking lot behind Portage Place and recovered a replica handgun nearby.

Oliver Scott, 29, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Robbery

Pointing a Firearm

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief Under $5000

Two counts of Pointing a Firearm

Public Mischief

Three counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Scott remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File