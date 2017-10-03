banner20

Winnipeg Man Assaults Guard, Points Gun At Cops

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for assaulting a security guard and pointing a firearm at police.

It happened Monday in the 300-block of Kennedy Street.

Winnipeg police say the suspect was confronted by the security guard after he tried to gain access to a building in the area.

When he was refused entry, the suspect produced a gun, pointed it at the guard, threatened to shoot him, and tried to rob the victim.

The security guard was able to escape and call police.

The Tactical Support Team responded and located the man near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue.

He pointed his handgun at police and fled, but kept the firearm pointed at officers.

Police located him in the parking lot behind Portage Place and recovered a replica handgun nearby.

Oliver Scott, 29, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Robbery
  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Mischief Under $5000
  • Two counts of Pointing a Firearm
  • Public Mischief
  • Three counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Scott remains behind bars.

